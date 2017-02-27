La La Land Mistakenly Accepts Moonlight's Best Picture Oscar As Chaos Erupts Onstage

Getty Images

Well, that was unexpected. As Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage late Sunday night (February 26) at the 89th Academy Awards to announce the Best Picture winner, the night's top prize, they set off a turn of events so completely insane that you'd think only a Hollywood screenwriter could have scripted it.

After Dunaway announced the winner as La La Land, Damien Chazelle's musical ode to dreamers, the film's producers, director, and cast stormed the stage and accepted their Oscar. There was only one problem: It wasn't their Oscar. La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz called for more diversity in cinema during his speech, then quickly followed it with a puzzling announcement: "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture."

"This is not a joke," he added, calling to director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Moonlight to come up and accept their Oscar.

"That was so great and generous of them. My love to La La Land," Jenkins said, finally accepting his award. "There was a time when I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn't bring it into fruition, and everybody behind me on this stage said, 'No, that is unacceptable.'"

In response to the major gaffe, Beatty explained that he mistakenly read a misprinted card for Emma Stone's Best Actress win, corroborated by the fact he looked physically perplexed by the category name on the card. (Oops?)

What a strange and wonderful end to the longest awards season in recent memory.