Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images + Steve Granitz/WireImage

Here Are The Most Breathtaking Black Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The red carpet was just as important event as the ceremony at the Golden Globe Awards this year, as several attendees used their pre-show spotlights to highlight those who’ve inspired a major shift in Hollywood and beyond.

Before tonight’s ceremony (January 7), all eyes turned to the carpet to see who would be wearing black, a show of support to the women who’ve spoken out against the sexual harassment, gender inequality, and racial bias they’ve experienced while working in film and television. Time’s Up, an initiative launched by hundreds of actresses, directors, producers, writers and more, encouraged those going to the Golden Globes to wear all black, and share their thoughts on this shifting tide in entertainment — and the world at large — on the carpet.

Meryl Streep, one of Time's Up's founding voices and a nominee for her performance in The Post, hit the nail on the head for why it was so important for the red carpet to be awash with black: "We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then and now." That thick black line was moving and gorgeous to behold, so here are a few of our favorite looks from the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.