Here Are The Most Breathtaking Black Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown, Issa Rae, and more stood strong 'a thick black line dividing then and now'

The red carpet was just as important event as the ceremony at the Golden Globe Awards this year, as several attendees used their pre-show spotlights to highlight those who’ve inspired a major shift in Hollywood and beyond.

Before tonight’s ceremony (January 7), all eyes turned to the carpet to see who would be wearing black, a show of support to the women who’ve spoken out against the sexual harassment, gender inequality, and racial bias they’ve experienced while working in film and television. Time’s Up, an initiative launched by hundreds of actresses, directors, producers, writers and more, encouraged those going to the Golden Globes to wear all black, and share their thoughts on this shifting tide in entertainment — and the world at large — on the carpet.

Meryl Streep, one of Time's Up's founding voices and a nominee for her performance in The Post, hit the nail on the head for why it was so important for the red carpet to be awash with black: "We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then and now." That thick black line was moving and gorgeous to behold, so here are a few of our favorite looks from the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

  • Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo
    Streep brought Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign, as her +1 to the Golden Globes this year. After Poo reflected on the momentum the Time's Up initiative is building, Streep noted that her character in The Post, Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, would be "over the moon" and "heartened" by the red carpet blackout.

  • Millie Bobby Brown
    In a cocktail dress with a dramatic, daring and baring back, Millie Bobby Brown was close-up ready — which is good, considering the Stranger Things could win big tonight and savor a ton of screen time during the broadcast.

  • Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke
    Williams, who's up for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in All the Money in the World, walked the red carpet alongside Tarana Burke, the civil rights activist who launched the #MeToo movement.

  • Gal Gadot
    Diana of Themyscira is presenting at the show tonight, and traded in her armor for a sharp, tux-inspired pantsuit.

  • Emma Watson and Marai Larasi
    Watson was thrilled to stroll the carpet with friend and activist Marai Larasi, the executive director of the U.K.'s Imkaan, which works to prevent violence from affecting the lives of black women and girls.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross
    The Blackish star — who won a Best Actress statuette last year for Blackish — looked absolutely stunning in a sleeveless gown and a perfectly matching head wrap.

  • Mandy Moore
    Simple but not at all boring, Mandy Moore's look for the 2018 Golden Globes banked on a '70s halter silhouette and a pop of color with her bright red sash.

  • Kendall Jenner
    The model was wrapped in tulle in a princess-worthy ballgown with a perfect slit for showing some leg.

  • Claire Foy
    The Crown star is the reigning champ in the Best Actress in a Drama TV Series category for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, and opted for a sleek black suit that makes an empowering statement.

  • Katherine Langford
    For her Golden Globes red carpet debut, the 13 Reasons Why star opted for a vintage vibe in a dramatic gown and stunning waterfall waves.

  • Shailene Woodley
    This turtleneck is just as glam as it is disco-ready, and it was an eye-catching companion to the Big Little Lies star's full, floor-length black skirt.