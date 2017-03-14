Seth Meyers Takes Aim At Hollywood's Toxic Men During Golden Globes Monologue

Getty Images

In a post-Harvey Weinstein world, you can't talk about Hollywood without bringing up the rampant disparity between men in powerful positions and the women and men they've abused. Not even at the 2018 Golden Globes — a party, sure, but also a place of protest.

And Late Night host Seth Meyers, who emceed the event, didn't let the opportunity to poke holes at the showbiz elite pass him by. (That's kinda what he does, after all.)

"Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," Meyers said to kick off his monologue. "It's 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't."

"For the male nominees tonight," he continued, "this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

Meyers took aim squarely at the culture of sexism and misogyny in Hollywood that allowed abusers like Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and dozens more to continue harassing and yet gain power, often unabatedly, for decades.

Weinstein's name came up fairly early, with Meyers predicting that, years from now, he'll be booed after his death during the "In Memoriam" segment.

And speaking of toxic men, you can't have an awards show without some solid Trump burns! Meyers is a pro POTUS roaster, so his latest crop of jokes — calling the Hollywood Foreign Press "a string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president" — were par for the (golf) course.

Meyers' words are especially pointed given the often loose, celebratory style of seasonal awards shows and how hosts can often whiff when attempting to strike at the establishment.

As 2017 host, Jimmy Fallon had the unique and incredibly easy chance to dunk on then president-elect Trump, the guy whose hair he'd tousled just months before. Instead, he compared him to Game of Thrones' petulant King Joffrey.

And of course, it's hard to beat all-time great recent co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who brought their best quips from 2013 to 2015. That's why Meyers recruited Poehler along with Jessica Chastain, Billy Eichner, Issa Rae, and Hong Chau for a special Globes edition of "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" — including a great Call Me By Your Name punchline about, well, peaches, of course.

"It seems like this moment should be a moment of optimism," Meyers told The New York Times in an interview ahead of the Globes. "And I think that's what we’re trying to address. This might be the beginning of something better."

Overall, Meyers held true to his plan of balancing pointed jokes directed at Hollywood's toxic culture with the trademark glamorous wit of awards season. And if we get President Winfrey in 2020 (which, I mean, maybe!), we'll have him to partially thank.