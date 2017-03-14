Ranking The Young Men Of Dunkirk, From Harry Styles To Everyone Else

Getty Images

The first thing I did when I left my screening of Dunkirk was type the words "the hot Scottish blonde in Dunkirk" into Google. (The more precise the better.) Mind you, adult blond males usually freak me out, but director Christopher Nolan, an adult blond himself, made some inspired casting decisions.

Luckily, Vulture's Kyle Buchanan was already on that beat with a handy guide to the indistinguishable young men in the film. I discovered that Jack Lowden was the Scotsman I was looking for — and that he was playing Morrissey in a forthcoming British biopic. Wait. What?

Since the depths of my stalking know no bounds, I decided to rank the handsome young men of Dunkirk for no other reason that to give me peace of mind. This list is completely subjective, but there are a few ground rules. One, no olds. (Yes, that includes the perpetually young-looking Cillian Murphy, who is somehow 41 years old.) Two, this ranking is not based on looks. Instead, I'm taking into account their individual performances in the film, as well as their future projects and social media footprints. And three, Harry Styles is not No. 1 — so don't @ me!!!

Anyway, just know that it was no easy task and all of these young men, many of them relative unknowns, are brilliant in Dunkirk. Not to mention, they all starred in a Christopher Nolan film, so THEY ALL WIN AT LIFE.