Taylor Swift Bonds With A Rat In Her Latest Behind-The-Scenes Video

Another day, another behind-the-scenes clip from Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video. After giving us a glimpse at her freaky zombie transformation and her mountain of clones, Taylor’s back with an inside look at the high-flying “Birdcage” portion of the video.

First, we see orange-clad Taylor swinging away on the giant contraption, half-convincingly saying, “This is where I was meant to be!” But the real action comes when she sits down and bonds with her rodent co-star. As she pets its furry back, she offers to take it home once filming is done... and then remembers that — oh yeah! — Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson would totally loathe that.

“They will hate you. They’ll try to really murder you hard,” Taylor warns her new friend, squashing any hopes the little rodent had about joining her squad. Rats!

“Look What You Made Me Do” has spent the last three weeks atop the Billboard 200 (which could end soon), and precedes Taylor’s upcoming album Reputation, due on November 10.