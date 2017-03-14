Taylor Swift's New Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows How She Fought Her Former Selves

YouTube

Taylor Swift is back with another behind-the-scenes glimpse at her “Look What You Made Me Do” video, and this one centers on her many, many clones who crashed the party.

As you may remember from the music video, Taylor donned some of her most memorable old looks (curly hair and all) to film the scene in which she stands atop a mountain of her “former selves.” In the behind-the-scenes vid, we get to see her meet a gaggle of blonde-haired extras dressed in her old clothes and marvel, “This is the trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

She continued, “Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling but it’s awesome. It’s exciting. It’s like, ‘Oh that’s a phase I went through when I was 16, but like, a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.’ We’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird.”

Wearing her new-and-improved Junior Jewels shirt from the “You Belong With Me” video, she and director Joseph Kahn decide which Taylors will fight each other, which culminates in a hilarious scene where Fearless-era Taylor screams, “I HATE YOU, GET OUT OF MY HOUSE!” at Red-era Taylor. Even more fun than seeing the throwback costumes and the choreographed fight scenes, though, are the moments when the Taylor we know and love shines through. She jokes about being graceful! She names a falling technique after a cat! Maybe the “old Taylor” isn’t so dead and gone after all.