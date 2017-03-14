Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into A Zombie For 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

YouTube

There’s still six more weeks until Halloween, but Taylor Swift’s already giving us some major costume inspiration.

If you’ve seen Taylor’s wild video for “Look What You Made Me Do” (and if you haven’t, what have you even been doing with your time?!), you know that she emerges from a grave as a zombie, ready to stake her revenge and defend her reputation.

Now, in a new behind-the-scenes video, Taylor gives fans a quick but fascinating look at her elaborate transformation into an undead ghoul. Turns out, it took a village to complete the look, and Taylor was totally calm and collected while her team painted and discolored her skin for what must’ve been hours. She even had dirt sprinkled on her feet and wore freakish contact lenses to really drive her point home: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now... ‘cause she’s dead!”