Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift Murders All The Old Taylors In 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video

Taylor Swift has officially killed off her past personas in her video for "Look What You Made Me Do," confirming Swift's proclamation that Old Taylor is dead. On Sunday night, Swift unleashed her brand-new video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and we don't know if we should be screaming from excitement or fear. With over 20 different looks and scene changes, the video, directed by frequent collaborator Joseph Kahn, is truly a spectacle.

Can you keep up? Here's all the shit that went down:

- She crawled out of a grave (she could've stopped there, but it keeps going)

- She crashed a really fancy car...looking like Katy Perry

- She cradled one of her Grammys

- She joined a biker gang

- She became a BDSM crew leader

- She cemented her status as Queen of the Snakes

- She slayed in fishnets

- She lead a crew of rebels wearing I <3 TS shirts (look familiar, Tom Hiddleston?)

- She took a golden chainsaw to a private jet

And lastly, she killed off all the past versions of herself.

That's right — Swift took on all the past versions of herself just to murder them. At the end of the video, "You Belong With Me" Taylor made an appearance, along with Red Tour Taylor, 2009 VMA Taylor, "Shake It Off" Taylor, and a dozen more. Quite scandalously, her version of Kim Kardashian had a sleek ponytail and was "getting receipts." "I'll edit this later," "Kardashian" said, perhaps alluding to the fact that real Kardashian's leaked video of Swift's call with Kanye was spliced.

"Stop making that surprised face. It's so annoying," Old Taylor told other Old Taylor. "Yeah, you can't possibly be that surprised all the time."

Swift's mysterious rollout for her sixth album, Reputation, comes complete with her reclamation of the snake emoji and a no-B.S. attitude toward the media and her haters. The singer blacked out her social media earlier this month, and when "Look What You Made Me Do" dropped, fans realized that the Old Taylor was dead and gone — just like her deleted tweets.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!