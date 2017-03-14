Getty Images

This could be the final push Cardi needs to usurp Taylor Swift

Cardi B Unleashes ‘Bodak Yellow’ Remix With Kodak Black — Will It Get Her To No. 1?

Cardi B is inching closer to the top of the Billboard 100 with her smash hit “Bodak Yellow,” and she may have just found the ingredient to secure the spot: Kodak Black.

On Tuesday (September 19), Cardi dropped a Kodak-featuring remix of “Bodak Yellow,” which was pretty much inevitable, since she previously told MTV News that the anthem was inspired by Kodak's “No Flockin.’” “Cardi B brought the beat, told me re-rock the heat,” Kodak raps on the remix. He even quips, “You thought I was coming with my old flow,” as he takes a fresh approach to the beat and sprinkles some ad-libs into Cardi's insanely catchy hook.

For Cardi, this may be the final push she needs to usurp Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and snag her first-ever No. 1 hit. We’ll find out soon.

