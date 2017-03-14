Demi Lovato Lip-Synchs Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Songs Like A Pro

YouTube

Look what you made her do...

Demi Lovato obviously has a stunning set of pipes, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show this week (September 19), she decided to give lip-synching a try.

During a sketch titled “Lip Sync Conversation,” Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon hilariously inserted lyrics from pop songs into otherwise ordinary chatter. Lovato gave a little shout-out to Selena Gomez by recounting her dream about “sipping whiskey neat” (a line from Gomez and Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me”), and then took a page from Taylor Swift’s recent revenge anthem “Look What You Made Me Do.” She also mimed lyrics from Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Niall Horan, while Fallon took on Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, and even Lovato herself.

Oh, and the sketch also has a golden retriever puppy named “Despacito,” because why not?!

Lovato’s appearance on The Tonight Show also included a red-hot performance of “Sorry Not Sorry,” the lead single from her forthcoming sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me, due September 29.