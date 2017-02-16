Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s New Song With Kygo Features Some Pointed Lyrics About A Certain Ex

Selena Gomez has no worries about any past loves on “It Ain't Me,” her new song with Norwegian producer Kygo.

The breezy breakup tune centers Selena's vocals over a clean guitar and piano progression as she waxes sentimental about a teenage romance better left in the past. “I'll take with me the polaroids and the memories, but you know I'm going to leave behind the worst of us,” she sings.

Who exactly could this new tune be about? Aside from a reference to being 17 when she was with him, there's also these lyrics: “Somewhere along the line / We stopped seeing eye to eye / You were staying out all night / And I had enough.”

“Who's waking up to drive you home when you're drunk and all alone?” Sel wonders. “It ain't me.”

Doesn't remind us of anyone in particular, either. But whoever he is, there's been so much shade cast on him this week he may never see the sun again.