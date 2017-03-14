Justin Bieber Broke Out His Sexy Spanish Dictionary For His First Song Of 2017

Getty Images

After laying low for the first few months of the year, Justin Bieber has gifted 2017 with some new vocals on a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito."

Justin kicks off the new version of the song with a verse in English, but he easily switches over to Spanish for the chorus. If you've always wanted to hear the Biebs sing about taking off your clothes and kissing you all over in a Romance language, your wish has now come true.

Last week, Justin inspired some serious speculation about new music when he posted a few pictures of himself in the recording studio. One of those photos is on the cover of the "Despacito" remix, which means that this is probably all we're going to hear out of that particular studio session. But given that both DJ Khaled and 2 Chainz have hinted at new Bieber collabs, don't be surprised if he pops back up real soon.