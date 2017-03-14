Demi Lovato Pulled Off A Red-Hot 'Sorry Not Sorry' Performance

J. Kempin/Getty

Sit down, Jimmy Fallon, because Demi Lovato just slayed The Tonight Show. On Monday night (September 18), she delivered a jaw-dropping performance of "Sorry Not Sorry," her sassy and savage single off Tell Me You Love Me.

Dressed in a bold red jumpsuit and glittery boots, she hit every sky-high note. Did you really expect anything less from the singer who brought you anthems like "Cool For the Summer" and "Confident"?

Expect more catchy hits when Tell Me You Love Me, Lovato's sixth album, comes out September 29. So far, she's released three tracks off the LP: "Tell Me You Love Me," "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore," and, of course, "Sorry Not Sorry." The latter's music video — featuring cameos from Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa, and Jamie Foxx — was inspired by a badass house party she threw in real life.

"One day I was like, I want to have people over," Lovato told Fallon. "I had just gone through a breakup. I was like, I'm newly single, I want to meet people."

Soon enough, her house was filled with friends and friends of friends, including Snoop Dogg, French Montana, and Ty Dolla $ign. Your invite must've gotten lost in the mail.