Rihanna Shut Down Times Square To Celebrate All Shades Of Beauty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Marking the start of a new endeavor is definitely cause for celebration, but Rihanna took that one step further to show how excited she is about the growth of the Fenty empire. She'll fill your ears with music, ice you up with her Chopard jewelry collaboration, and deck out your bod with Fenty x Puma gear, but now she wants to make you feel gorgeous with Fenty Beauty — and she started by hosting a bash in the busiest intersection in the country.

On September 8 at the stroke of midnight, Rihanna took over the Sephora in New York's Times Square to give her Navy a makeover. No, but really — she even whipped out a brush herself and set about giving those who showed up a test run of her new makeup line.

Rihanna likes to get personal with her adoring public whenever she's excited about a product she's launching — remember when she rang up customers at her Fenty x Puma pop-up shop? — but she brought "face-to-face" to a new level and passionately discussed why Fenty Beauty is so important to her, and how crucial it was to make the cosmetic line an all-inclusive one.

In a conversation before the event, Ri opened up about how Fenty Beauty made sure it had the range: "In every product, I was like, 'There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl! There needs to be something for a really pale girl! There needs to be [something for] someone in between! There's so many different shades ... You want people to appreciate the product, and not feel like, 'Oh, that looks cute — but it only looks good on her.'"

Currently, Rihanna's staring out at you from the newsstand as well, as her latest Elle cover story highlights Fenty Beauty, too. This is more than a passion project — it's a movement — and we'd expect nothing less from this beautiful Bad Gal.