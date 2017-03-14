Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna Rang Up Customers With Champagne In Hand At her Puma Pop-Up Shop

You know Rihanna can sing, act, dance, and design clothes. But were you aware she also moonlights as a cashier?

At the pop-up shop for her Fenty x Puma collection, shoppers were pleasantly surprised to discover the artist ringing up customers at the store's register.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In signature Rihanna fashion, she kept a wine (or was it Champagne?) glass in hand.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PUMA

Drinking on the job did not interfere with her flawless customer service skills. She truly means business.

And, of course, she wore head-to-toe Fenty x Puma.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PUMA

It is truly Rihanna's world and we're just living in it.