Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Today In Things That Make Sense: Rihanna Is Getting Her Own Diamond Collection

In "Why Hasn't This Happened Sooner?" news, Rihanna is getting her very own diamond collection. WWD reports that the queen of brand collaborations is partnering with fine jeweler Chopard.

The "Rihanna Loves Chopard" collection includes both one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the tropical landscape of the singer's home country of Barbados, as well as a limited-edition collection of more minimalist pieces.

Rihanna even sneakily already wore a pair of earrings from the collection on the Grammys red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sounds like this collection will be truly beautiful like ... diamonds ... in the sky.