Lana Del Rey, Queen Of Summer, Drops Two New Songs With A$AP Rocky

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc

Lana Del Rey, undisputed queen of the Hollywood sign, is gearing up for the release of her fourth album, Lust for Life, on July 21, teasing forthcoming collabs with A$AP Rocky on Instagram over the weekend. And on Wednesday (July 12), she made good on those teases, dropping two brand new songs that feature the rapper: the blurry "Summer Bummer" and the dreamy "Groupie Love."

"Summer Bummer," which Lana previously teased by singing its chorus in front of a glamorous chandelier, features contributions from both Rocky and Playboi Carti. "Groupie Love" is the dreamier, sunnier cut of the two and features romantic vocals from just Rocky and Lana.

Back in February, we heard "Love," our first taste of the album and its sweeping opening track. In April, Lana and The Weeknd put out the title track and sat lovingly atop the Hollywood sign in its music video. The album also includes a song with Stevie Nicks, so yeah, literally the farthest thing from a summer bummer.