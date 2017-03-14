Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey Has Two Collabs With A$AP Rocky On The Way

It looks like The Weeknd isn't the only collaborator to hop on Lana Del Rey's new album.

We're only a couple of weeks out from the release of Lust For Life, and she's announced that there are not one, but two tracks coming that feature bars from A$AP Rocky.

We don't hear much in yet another Instagram teaser from the Hollywood Sign's favorite resident, but we do get a full line that rhymes: "Don't be a bummer babe/Be my undercover lover babe" sounds like a sultry chorus, and Lana vamps fully for the 'Gram before A$AP Rocky cuts in.

Listen to Beats 1 on July 12 for the official premiere of the two tracks, and get ready for the drop of Lust For Life on July 21.