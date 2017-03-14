Lana Del Rey Is Ready To Get ‘Hollyweird’ With Her New Album, Lust For Life

@LanaDelRey

Lana Del Rey has not only given us the title of her forthcoming album, Lust for Life; she's also laid out its mission in a spooky, sexy video that explains exactly what she's been up to — and what we can expect from her next chapter.

In the clip, Lana conjures the cosmos and looks out upon the urban sprawl of Los Angeles from her sanctuary: the middle of the H in the Hollywood Sign, a place she describes as a creative refuge. The black-and-white teaser is basically ripped from a Twilight Zone episode in the best possible way, or maybe it's the love child of The Love Witch and Sin City — either way, Lana, you've got our full attention, and we're here for this vintage vibe.

"This is how I spend most of my nights, perched high above the chaos that swirls within the City of Angels below," she says, barely above a whisper. "Now, don't get me wrong: I love to dip my toe into the muck and the mires of the city every now and then, especially on Tuesdays. But truthfully, when I'm in the middle of making a record — especially now, when the world is in the middle of such a tumultuous period — I find I really need to take the space to myself, far away from real life, to consider what my contribution to the world should be in these dark times."

Dark times, you say? (In case the political overtones of her statement seemed vague at first, a shot of the Statue of Liberty clears that up at the 1:40 mark.)

"Each morning, I have the luxury of asking myself: What should I cook up for the kids today?" she continues. "Something with a little spice? Something with a little bitterness, but is ultimately sweet? Or shall I take the day off, and turn down the fire, and just take a moment to send my love to them over the ether? Because sometimes, just being pure of heart and having good intentions and letting them be known is the most worthy contribution an artist can make."

That definitely describes "Love," her latest single, in a nutshell.

"So even though these times can feel a little bit crazy, they're not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before. Amidst all the uncertainty, and as we transition out of one era and into another one, there's no place I'd rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird, making this record for you. Because you, and the music, and this place, are my love. My life. My Lust for Life."

Bam. No word yet as to when Lust for Life drops, but seeing as she's playing Lollapalooza Paris in July, here's hoping it drops before summer hits its stride.