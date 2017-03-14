How Did Briana Learn She Would Be Joining Teen Mom 2?

The moment will be featured in the upcoming 'Meet the New Mom' special

Briana is about to make her MTV comeback and document her story when Teen Mom 2 returns on July 17. So how did the soon-to-be mother-of-two learn she would be featured along with Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah?

In a sneak peek from the upcoming Meet the New Mom special -- which will air this Monday following Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion -- Nova's mama gets the news that her life is about to change...again.

"MTV would like to add you to Teen Mom 2," executive producer Annalisa Ellis tells Briana, with Nova by her side, in the clip above.

So how does Briana react? And what emotions is she feeling now that cameras will be back following her every move? Watch the video to find out -- and don't miss Meet the New Mom on Monday at 10/9c! And be sure to watch Briana every week on Teen Mom 2, premiering on Monday, July 17 at 9/8c!