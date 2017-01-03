Teen Mom 3's Briana DeJesus Pregnant With Second Child

Michele Crowe

Nova is going to be a big sister!

Briana DeJesus' brood is growing: The Teen Mom 3 alum is pregnant with baby No. 2!

Nova's mama -- who chronicled her road to motherhood and eventual mini-me's arrival during the fourth season of 16 and Pregnant -- shared a glimpse of her second munchkin via sonogram. July 2017 is going to be a special month indeed!

Fittingly, the congratulations poured in from her "MTV sisters" (including Katie Yeager, who is also expecting kiddo number 2) and some Teen Mom 2 cast members.

