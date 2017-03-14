The New Season Of Teen Mom 2 Is Debuting This Summer

Teen Mom 2 is about to make history -- with five mamas showcasing their everyday lives.

Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah will be joined by Briana -- who viewers last saw during her Teen Mom 3 tenure -- when the long-running series returns on July 17. And there's a lot in store for the group, including four babies (more TM2 munchkins!) and one surprise proposal.

But that's not all when it comes to the fivesome: Briana is trying to balance five-year-old Nova, a career and her second pregnancy (new boyfriend Luis is the father). But when the Florida native hears shocking news about her baby daddy, Bri is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face in order to provide the best life for her child.

Meanwhile, Jenelle finally feels like things are on the uptick after giving birth to her daughter Ensley and becoming engaged to Baby E's father David. But when Jenelle has to face her mother Barbara in court to regain custody of firstborn Jace, her world will be forever shaken.

Kailyn is on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree, but there are some unpredictable twists and turns she must endure along the way in order to reach this milestone. Specifically, an unexpected pregnancy with an on-again-off-again boyfriend, multiple battles with Lincoln's father Javi in and out of court and a devastating blow from Isaac's dad Jo, who is pursuing 50/50 custody of her firstborn.

In addition, Chelsea and husband Cole welcome their son Watson. But difficult news regarding Aubree's father Adam threatens upheaval of the stable family life the young mother has tried so hard to create for her daughter.

Lastly, as Leah begins college, she is forced to juggle the education she desperately wants with raising her three girls as a single mom -- all while trying to maintain strong relationships between her kids and their fathers.

Ready to see a sneak peek of the moms in action? Tune in to tonight's 90-minute finale of Teen Mom OG at 9/8c to see the official Teen Mom 2 trailer. Then get ready for the show's premiere on Monday, July 17 at 9/8c.