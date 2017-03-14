Briana DeJesus Is Joining Teen Mom 2

When MTV viewers last saw Briana DeJesus, Nova's parent was showing every aspect of her first year of motherhood on Teen Mom 3. Nearly four years later, the 16 and Pregnant Season 4 alum is returning to MTV -- and joining the Teen Mom 2 cast when new episodes premiere this summer!

"It's a little nervewreacking [to be joining the cast]," Briana revealed during tonight's Teen Mom OG aftershow. "It's been so long. Being on national television -- none of this has hit me yet. I don't know when it's going to hit me."

And life has changed considerably for the Orlando resident since her most appearance on this network: Briana's mini-me is now five years old and celebrating milestones associated with this age (like graduating from pre-K). And next month, Bri's brood is expanding: The 23-year-old is pregnant with her second child!

Be sure to stay with MTV News as we welcome Briana into the Teen Mom 2 fold -- and don't miss Teen Mom 2 when it returns to MTV.