Harry Styles Is Completely Smitten On His New Song ‘Carolina’

Anticipation for Harry Styles’s debut album is at a fever pitch, especially after he showed up to the Today show this morning wearing a hot pink suit and ready to debut new music.

Along with the soaring single “Sign of the Times” and the guitar-heavy “Ever Since New York” (which he debuted last month on SNL), Styles’s set included the never-before-heard “Carolina.” The bluesy stomper finds him smitten and singing about a “good girl” who “feels so good!” (exclamation point necessary). A catchy, harmony-heavy chorus of “la la la"s makes it especially easy to sing along to, even on the first listen.

For those keeping tabs, “Carolina” is now the fourth Harry Styles track we’ve heard so far, following “Sign of the Times,” “Ever Since New York,” and “Sweet Creature.” The album drops in full this Friday, May 12. After that, Styles will kick off a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and will also appear in an Apple Music documentary about the making of his album. See the trailer for the intimate-looking doc below, which even shows a glimpse of that infamous haircut.