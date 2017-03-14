Harry Styles Gets In His Feelings On New Song 'Sweet Creature'

Getty Images

With just 10 days to go until the release of his debut album, Harry Styles has shared another new track. It's called "Sweet Creature," and it turns down the volume from his thunderous debut "Sign of the Times" to an intimate, acoustic level.

"Sweet creature / You bring me home," Harry sings to the object of his distant affections. Though the song is mostly guitar-based, eventually a few backing instruments and backup singers join the mix. By the bridge, Harry sounds like he's singing 20 feet away from the microphone, as though he just couldn't handle all the feelings and had to run away from the studio.

Thankfully, he comes back to deliver one final chorus before the tape runs out.