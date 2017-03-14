Harry Styles Will Perform On The Late Late Show For Four Straight Nights

Getty Images

We all know Harry Styles loves The Late Late Show with James Corden — heck, he once got the words “late late” tattooed on his arm. Now that he’s a bona fide solo star, Hazza’s infatuation with the talk show hasn’t faded in the slightest. In fact, he loves it so much, he’s about to spend an entire week there.

The “Sign of the Times” singer will join Corden & Co. for a weeklong residency at The Late Late Show starting May 15 — as in, the week after his debut solo album drops. According to Variety, he’ll perform a new track from the self-titled LP each night. He’ll also reportedly join Corden in various segments, which BETTER include Carpool Karaoke (please please please please please!).

In a teaser video for the one-week guest slot, Styles rings up Corden on FaceTime and asks if he can crash in the studio while he’s in L.A. because it “feels like home.” Corden agrees, but with a few caveats: no houseguests (wink, wink), and he’ll have to work for his room and board. Then they have a sickeningly cute exchange about who’s going to hang up first, leaving us wondering if these two could possibly be the British version of Timberlake and Fallon. Guess we’ll find out when they team up next month.