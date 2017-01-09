Golden Globes 2017: See The Winners List
The party is under way
The first major awards show of 2017 is finally here! The Golden Globes kicked off tonight (January 8), and we've got our eyes peeled for all of the champagne-fueled celeb antics, heartwarming speeches, and any Deadpool sightings. Most important, though, we'll be tracking all of the night's big winners in real time.
FILM
Best Picture, Drama
WINNER: Moonlight
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Best Picture, Musical/Comedy
WINNER: La La Land
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Actress, Drama
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor, Drama
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress, Musical/Comedy
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor, Musical/Comedy
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Best Director
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Best Original Song
WINNER: "City of Stars," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I’ll Go," Moana
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Musical/Comedy
WINNER: Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Series, Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Miniseries or TV Film
WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress, Television Series, Musical/Comedy
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Best Actor, Television Series, Musical/Comedy
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Film
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Film
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Catch up on all of the night's best moments with MTV News' Golden Globes coverage. From cold shoulders on the red carpet, memorable speeches, picture-perfect couples, and more, we've got you covered.
For a comprehensive list of the winners, visit Golden Globes.com.