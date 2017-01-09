Golden Globes/NBC

The party is under way

Golden Globes 2017: See The Winners List

The first major awards show of 2017 is finally here! The Golden Globes kicked off tonight (January 8), and we've got our eyes peeled for all of the champagne-fueled celeb antics, heartwarming speeches, and any Deadpool sightings. Most important, though, we'll be tracking all of the night's big winners in real time.

FILM

Best Picture, Drama

WINNER: Moonlight

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Best Picture, Musical/Comedy

WINNER: La La Land

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Actress, Drama

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Drama

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Best Director

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Best Original Song

WINNER: "City of Stars," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I’ll Go," Moana





TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Musical/Comedy

WINNER: Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Miniseries or TV Film

WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, Television Series, Musical/Comedy

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Best Actor, Television Series, Musical/Comedy

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Film

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Film

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Catch up on all of the night's best moments with MTV News' Golden Globes coverage. From cold shoulders on the red carpet, memorable speeches, picture-perfect couples, and more, we've got you covered.

