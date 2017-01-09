Donald Glover Hilariously Thanks Migos In His Atlanta Golden Globes Speech

NBC

Donald Glover didn’t think anyone would like Atlanta, but joke’s on him: He and the show just earned the coveted Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Glover — who created, wrote, executive produced, directed, AND starred in the FX critical darling — took to the podium Sunday night (January 8) to give a semi-flustered speech with his fellow cast and crew members behind him (Paper Boi! Darius! Van!). Glover shouted out the city of Atlanta, as well as ATL rap trio Migos, who guest starred in an episode of the show’s freshman season.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta, for real," Glover said. "Just for being alive and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta. And I really wanna thank Migos for making ‘Bad and Boujee’ because that’s the best song ever.”

For their part, Migos responded on Twitter to thank Glover and to remind everyone that their new album Culture drops soon.

We’re not sure how Paper Boi would feel about Glover calling Migos' jam the "best song ever," but one thing’s for sure: That Globes statue has got to feel better than lemon pepper wings with the sauce on ‘em.