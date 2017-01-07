Every year, we tune in to the Golden Globes for one reason. No, it's not to see the brightest stars of film and television wear fancy clothes and accept accolades for their work. It's not to figure out which film has the best shot at taking home Best Picture come Oscar night, or to guilt your best friend into finally binge-watching that one show on Netflix. Instead, we tune in to watch our favorite stars imbibe and get sloppy. Why? Because it's the Globes! And the Globes mean one thing and one thing only: open bar.
OK, so maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also has a stellar reputation for honoring exciting newcomers (get that speech ready, Donald Glover) and it's not all about glitzy, glamorous inebriation — but there's a reason why the Golden Globes have a rep among awards shows for being "the fun one." Not as stuffy as the Oscars, nor as predictable as the Grammys, the ceremony is just generally a good time for celebs and viewers alike.
And this year's show should be no different. Let's take a look at just some of things we're looking forward to seeing at the 74th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, January 8.
-
Everyone's one drink away from taking off their shoesNBC
Unless you're Emma Thompson and you actually take off your shoes.
-
Cute kidsE! News
This year, expect a whole lot of cute child stars to take up air time. Not only will the cast of Stranger Things be in attendance — hopefully, with more peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in tow — but joining them on the cute kids roster are Sunny Pawar (Lion), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea), and Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight).
-
The Help cast reunionWalt Disney Pictures
Everyone knows that the cast of The Help are still BFFs. (Just check out Jessica Chastain's Instagram account for photographic evidence.) So if we don't at least get a selfie of Chastain and her fellow Globes nominees Viola Davis, Emma Stone, and Octavia Spencer, then why are we even bothering with all of this pomp and circumstance?
-
Sassy acceptance speeches
It's not like anyone can out-sass Taraji P. Henson's incredible Golden Globe acceptance speech from last year, but all that free alcohol does lead to some very memorable speeches. You never know what a star like Ryan Reynolds will say when he's had a few tequila shots.
-
Watching the TV people awkwardly march to the stage, past all the movie stars
All jokes aside, it's always a little surreal to see the cast of Modern Family on the red carpet with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. But the unspoken rift between TV people and movie people gets a hell of a lot more awkward when the show actually starts — and the TV stars make The Long March to the stage to accept their awards. Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez was legit seated in another section of the ballroom when she won her Golden Globe. (But you better believe she made that walk look damn good.)
-
And Ryan Gosling
Which god do we need to pray to in order for Ryan Gosling to tap dance on stage?
-
Bonus: Deadpool crashes the partyGetty Images / 20th Century Fox
Let's face it: It's incredibly likely that Reynolds is going to walk away with a Golden Globe Sunday night (sorry, Gosling), and we think it would be a missed opportunity if the Merc with a Mouth didn't show up to lend his support.