Every year, we tune in to the Golden Globes for one reason. No, it's not to see the brightest stars of film and television wear fancy clothes and accept accolades for their work. It's not to figure out which film has the best shot at taking home Best Picture come Oscar night, or to guilt your best friend into finally binge-watching that one show on Netflix. Instead, we tune in to watch our favorite stars imbibe and get sloppy. Why? Because it's the Globes! And the Globes mean one thing and one thing only: open bar.

OK, so maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also has a stellar reputation for honoring exciting newcomers (get that speech ready, Donald Glover) and it's not all about glitzy, glamorous inebriation — but there's a reason why the Golden Globes have a rep among awards shows for being "the fun one." Not as stuffy as the Oscars, nor as predictable as the Grammys, the ceremony is just generally a good time for celebs and viewers alike.

And this year's show should be no different. Let's take a look at just some of things we're looking forward to seeing at the 74th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, January 8.