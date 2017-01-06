6 Hilarious Ways Deadpool Could Crash The 2017 Golden Globes

Getty Images / 20th Century Fox

The Golden Globes aren't the most prestigious event in Hollywood, but with an open bar, a three-course meal, and an abundance of really good-looking people, they're arguably the most fun (unless your idea of fun is winning an Oscar — then you wait for February like all the other Anne Hathaways). These are all good reasons for Deadpool to crash the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's big night.

The Merc with a Mouth's movie made history as the first live-action superhero film to be nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Ryan Reynolds also picked up a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy, although that category is all-around insane this year. (Did Jonah Hill score a nomination for War Dogs on that laugh alone?) Technically, this makes the shit-talking superhero a trailblazer, and there's no way Wade Wilson is going to miss his chance to flirt with Ryan Gosling and drink free, fancy booze.

Let's look at all the ways Deadpool could crash the party and save us from overwrought speeches, viral stunts, and Jimmy Fallon's mediocrity.