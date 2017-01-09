13 Golden Globes Couples Who Brought Their Love To The Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest couples brought their love to the red carpet Sunday night (January 8) at the 74th annual Golden Globes. Most of them left the PDA at home, but let's be real: If they spent the whole time hugging, you'd never be able to see their gorgeous outfits in their full glory.

But the good news is that some of them wore coordinating outfits, mostly black paired with white or even more black. In other words, this year's Golden Globes is basically an extra-fancy prom where you don't need to hide the alcohol from chaperones.

Here are the couples that inspired the sweetest moments before the big show.