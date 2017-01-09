13 Golden Globes Couples Who Brought Their Love To The Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest couples brought their love to the red carpet Sunday night (January 8) at the 74th annual Golden Globes. Most of them left the PDA at home, but let's be real: If they spent the whole time hugging, you'd never be able to see their gorgeous outfits in their full glory.
But the good news is that some of them wore coordinating outfits, mostly black paired with white or even more black. In other words, this year's Golden Globes is basically an extra-fancy prom where you don't need to hide the alcohol from chaperones.
Here are the couples that inspired the sweetest moments before the big show.
-
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
If these two weren't already your #RelationshipGoals, this photo will surely change your mind. While everyone else was running around the red carpet, they were chilling on the steps just enjoying each other's company.
-
Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsSteve Granitz/WireImage
How long before Ryan Reynolds busts out his Deadpool costume?
-
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle BatheSteve Granitz/WireImage
Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, met during their freshman year of college, when they lived in the same dorm. (Talk about a meet-cute!) Brown currently stars on Golden Globe–nominated This Is Us, on which Bathe has a recurring role.
-
Kristen Bell and Dax ShepardKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo
During a red carpet interview, the couple revealed they're skipping the Globe after-parties to play Settlers of Catan. Killin' it.
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica BielKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Just when you finally managed to get "Can't Stop the Feeling" out of your head, the Trolls theme is nominated for Best Original Song. Figures.
-
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy JuvonenChristopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Before kicking the show off with a La La Land–themed cold open, host Fallon posed pretty with his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen.
-
Nicole Kidman and Keith UrbanNeilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Kidman is nominated for her portrayal of Sue Brierley in Lion, so of course her hubby Keith was there to cheer her on.
-
Brie Larson and Alex GreenwaldFrazer Harrison/Getty
Fun fact: Larson's fiancé, Alex Greenwald, was the lead singer of Phantom Planet. Y'know, from The O.C..
-
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa PatakyVenturelli/WireImage
-
Pharrell Williams and Helen LasichanhVenturelli/WireImage
Look at that subtle coordination! Lasichanh's carrying a Chanel bag, and Pharrell traded his famous hat for a Chanel beanie. Nailed it.
-
Simon Helberg and Jocelyn TowneFrazer Harrison/Getty
The Big Bang Theory star, nominated for his role as Cosmé McMoon in Florence Foster Jenkins, stepped out with actress Jocelyn Towne, his wife of eight years.
-
Courtney B. Vance and Angela BassettFrazer Harrison/Getty
Vance already won an Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson, and now he's up for a Globe too. If he wins, fingers crossed he'll shout out American Horror Story's Angela Bassett in his speech — "To the woman who rocks my chain" — again.
-
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer FlavinKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Stallone and Flavin were married in 1997, and their three daughters — Sistine, 18; Scarlet, 14; and Sophia, 20 — are this year's Miss Golden Globes!