John Legend/Instagram

13 Golden Globes Couples Who Brought Their Love To The Red Carpet

So many #RelationshipGoals here

Hollywood's biggest couples brought their love to the red carpet Sunday night (January 8) at the 74th annual Golden Globes. Most of them left the PDA at home, but let's be real: If they spent the whole time hugging, you'd never be able to see their gorgeous outfits in their full glory.

But the good news is that some of them wore coordinating outfits, mostly black paired with white or even more black. In other words, this year's Golden Globes is basically an extra-fancy prom where you don't need to hide the alcohol from chaperones.

Here are the couples that inspired the sweetest moments before the big show.

  1. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

    If these two weren't already your #RelationshipGoals, this photo will surely change your mind. While everyone else was running around the red carpet, they were chilling on the steps just enjoying each other's company.

  2. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    How long before Ryan Reynolds busts out his Deadpool costume?

  3. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, met during their freshman year of college, when they lived in the same dorm. (Talk about a meet-cute!) Brown currently stars on Golden Globe–nominated This Is Us, on which Bathe has a recurring role.

  4. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo

    During a red carpet interview, the couple revealed they're skipping the Globe after-parties to play Settlers of Catan. Killin' it.

  5. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    Just when you finally managed to get "Can't Stop the Feeling" out of your head, the Trolls theme is nominated for Best Original Song. Figures.

  6. Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen
    Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    Before kicking the show off with a La La Land–themed cold open, host Fallon posed pretty with his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen.

  7. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
    Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

    Kidman is nominated for her portrayal of Sue Brierley in Lion, so of course her hubby Keith was there to cheer her on.

  8. Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Fun fact: Larson's fiancé, Alex Greenwald, was the lead singer of Phantom Planet. Y'know, from The O.C..

  9. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
    Venturelli/WireImage

    "Look at my hot date," Hemsworth said about his wife on Instagram en route to the show.

  10. Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
    Venturelli/WireImage

    Look at that subtle coordination! Lasichanh's carrying a Chanel bag, and Pharrell traded his famous hat for a Chanel beanie. Nailed it.

  11. Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    The Big Bang Theory star, nominated for his role as Cosmé McMoon in Florence Foster Jenkins, stepped out with actress Jocelyn Towne, his wife of eight years.

  12. Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Vance already won an Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson, and now he's up for a Globe too. If he wins, fingers crossed he'll shout out American Horror Story's Angela Bassett in his speech — "To the woman who rocks my chain" — again.

  13. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    Stallone and Flavin were married in 1997, and their three daughters — Sistine, 18; Scarlet, 14; and Sophia, 20 — are this year's Miss Golden Globes!