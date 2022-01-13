'It's Fair Game Now': Angelina Is Already Primed For Battle On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

After months of time spent apart, (most of) the Jersey Shore crew found themselves back under one roof for a good ol' fashioned family dinner. But the bruschetta bread had barely been served before "the disrespect" started flying.

Though Snooki and Vinny were absent, the rest of the roommates' long-awaited gathering seemed somewhat apropos for Family Vacation's 100th episode (seems only yesterday that Angelina was sharting in Miami) -- even the significant others were present. There was DJ Pauly D and his girlfriend Nikki, JWOWW and her fiancé Zack, parents-of-two Deena and Chris, and Mom and Dad Mike and Lauren, who were ready for their first "big night out" since having baby Romeo. And perhaps most surprisingly, there was Angelina and Chris (and his freshly combed beard), who have been on the rocks for months -- and abstinent for even longer.

But as most family dinners go, the proverbial peace can only be kept for a certain period of time, and it wasn't long before eyes were rolled and birds were flipped (hey, at least wine bottles weren't grabbed).

The cause? A simple discussion about future vacation destinations that led to the not-so-harmless mention of a small township in New Jersey.

"Angelina, how far away are we from Old Bridge?" DJ Pauly D asked, referencing a sore subject for Angelina.

"Oh, f*ck, here we go. What the f*ck? Like, I'm pissed off right now. Two can play this game. It's fair game now," declared the Staten Island native.

In typical Angelina fashion, she wasn't about to go down without a fight. She immediately addressed the table: "Yo, I heard through the streets..."