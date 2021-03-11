TBT: How JWOWW Introduced Her Now-Fiancé To The Jersey Shore Cast

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley "said yes" to Zack Carpinello -- and the bride's Jersey Shore family offered their congratulations to the soon-to-be husband and wife.

"So beyond happy for you two!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world love you J! Congrats to you both!!!!!" Deena commented on the announcement above, while Pauly D offered "Congrats to you both!!!!!" Snooki wrote, "Love you guys so much," and Lauren added, "I’m so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!"

But it wasn't long ago (Season 3 of the hit MTV series, to be exact), that Jenni was gushing about being "madly in love" with her then 24-year-old beau and introducing 24 him to everyone in Las Vegas. "There he is" -- and nobody some of the fam acted "normal."

