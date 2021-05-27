Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Instagram

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Are Parents To A Baby Boy

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are the proud parents of a baby situation !

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple just welcomed their first child, a baby boy Romeo Reign. BDS is in the building -- with a mini sitch.

"Romeo Reign Sorrentino," Mike captioned the heartwarming Instagram album above. Baby Romeo was born on May 26, weighing 6lbs 8oz and 19 inches long.

The college sweethearts, who said "I do" in November 2018, revealed they were expecting right before Thanksgiving. Shortly after, they disclosed "gym tan we're having a baby boy" -- and posed in front of a Christmas tree decked out in blue lights.

The moment that the pair learned their brood was expanding was featured on the season finale of Jersey Shore. The duo shed "happy tears" and eventually broke the news to the rest of the cast.

Now Mike is officially Big Daddy Sitch, and Lauren is a mom. Offer your congrats to the new family and relive the moment Mike and Lauren learned about the pregnancy below!