She's Back: Farrah Says Teen Mom: Family Reunion Is Going To Be 'A Wild One'

Farrah Abraham is "back" with the teen moms.

Sophia's mama, who made her debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and subsequently appeared on Teen Mom OG, is a special guest on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The spinoff special premieres on January 11 and will feature Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom OG, as well as Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones. Farrah, take it away!

"Hey, everyone, it's Farrah again. That’s right -- I'm back," she states in the clip above.

Farrah then teases that this vacation is going to be a "wild one" and to "get your popcorn ready" (it's in the microwave!). So what happens when she surprises the group, and how does everyone react? Watch the sneak peek above -- and do not miss Farrah, and her fellow teen moms, on Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c!