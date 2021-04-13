16 and Pregnant
Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
watch the season finale
where are they now?
find out what happened after the cameras stopped rolling
music from season 6
listen to the playlist now
Season 6

Playlists

16 and Pregnant | Season 6 | Where Are They Now?

10 Videos

About 16 and Pregnant

Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.

Follow