16 and Pregnant

Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
S6 • E11
S6 • E11
TaylorAs Taylor prepares for the birth of her son, she's caught between her protective parents, the father of her baby and her new boyfriend.04/13/2021
S6 • E10
S6 • E10
AbygailAn unexpected pregnancy forces the overachieving Abygail to put her ambitious life plans on hold and focus on her emotional health as she continues to process the tragic loss of her father.04/06/2021
S6 • E9
S6 • E9
KylaKyla moves in with her aunt as she and her boyfriend Jaboire prepare for the birth of their baby, but as her due date nears, Kyla tries to mend her strained relationship with her mother.03/30/2021
S6 • E8
S6 • E8
ShelbyShelby is getting ready to have her ex-boyfriend AJ's baby, but he's more focused on the baby he had six months prior with his current girlfriend.03/23/2021
S6 • E7
S6 • E7
SelenaSelena and Sean have dated since middle school, but the strain of living with Selena's large family -- and allegations of abuse and infidelity -- complicates the arrival of their baby.03/16/2021
S6 • E6
S6 • E6
KaliKali must prove to her skeptical parents she and her boyfriend Auston can raise their son Bodhi as full-time students while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them all under one roof.11/17/2020
S6 • E5
S6 • E5
KashKash chronicles her own story as she navigates high school, pregnancy with her daughter Nova and her relationship with Nova's father, all while experiencing the coronavirus global pandemic.11/10/2020
S6 • E4
S6 • E4
CamrynAs the COVID-19 pandemic begins, Camryn tries to maintain her composure, despite anxiety about finishing the semester and saving money with her boyfriend Cam before their baby Sadie arrives.10/27/2020
S6 • E3
S6 • E3
MaddieMaddie and her mom Crystal were best friends, but their relationship soured after Maddie began dating Korey, so they must all learn to co-exist for the sake of Maddie's baby Kaezleigh.10/20/2020
S6 • E2
S6 • E2
RachelleRachelle got pregnant two months after she began dating her boyfriend Chase and must adjust to life as a mom while her religious Guatemalan family comes to terms with their new dynamic.10/13/2020