'It Was Good Until It Wasn't': Kehlani's New Album Title Is A Whole Mood

Kehlani has some news to share with the world: she's dropping a new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't, on May 8. She's also shared a cover of her looking over a fence at presumably greener grass with a hose in her hand.

Kehlani broke the news today (April 24) on her birthday by posting its cover on Instagram. In a statement, she detailed the meaning of the album art. "The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” she says in a press release. “The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good... until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”

It's nice to hear that Kehlani's new music is right around the corner. She's recently dropped "Valentine's Day (Shameful), "Toxic," and "Everybody Business" that all trudge through muddy relationship waters.

She seemingly freed herself from these frustrations with the release of the steamiest music video of the year so far for "Toxic" in which she dances sensually in front of her webcam. It felt like a companion piece to "You Know Wassup," the angry relationship jam that she dropped last November. That previous track was about making sure a partner realizes how much of a catch she is.

Kehlani's last album was her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage. Last February, she shared another project, While We Wait to hold fans over for the release of her new LP. A year and two months later, we're finally at the point that Kehlani's new project is here.

