Kehlani Is Stuck In Love But Ready To Get Away In 'You Know Wassup'

Yesterday (November 12), Kehlani went to the studio and recorded "You Know Wassup" in what sounds like a cold, scary rage. She released the song on SoundCloud without it being mixed or mastered because, for her, it was important to get it out raw. When you listen to it, you'll hear why. "You Know Wassup" is for love that has been spread thin and it's a smack on the back of the head to tell you to wake up to how privileged you are to have her.

"You Know Wassup" is, seemingly, a response to cheating allegations of her current boyfriend, rapper YG. On Halloween, YG, who claimed he was drunk, was filmed allegedly kissing another woman. Kehlani, who's been relatively quiet about the situation up until now, has bled over a sinister instrumental about deserving better than that.

It begins with a clip from YG's 2019 Rolling Loud set when he called Kehlani onto the stage for an adorable show of PDA. "We’re in Oakland," YG said. "It’s only right… Kehlani, come give me a kiss." The moment then evaporates into a cloud of haze and from the smoke emerges Kehlani's voice questioning a partner's distance and being put second to everything else that they're doing. "Why do I gotta beg to be chosen/Over your vices, over your liquor?/Why I gotta ask for flowers/I deserve roses, I deserve bigger," she sings.

On the chorus, she zeroes in, exactly, on the pain that the situation has brought her. "I watch your demons cause me trauma/Now I'm triggered, all this drama, she sings. But, in the end, she realizes just how strong that love can be. "We still in love and this shit don't stop/Man, this shit don't stop."

After releasing the song, Kehlani took to Twitter to talk about the power in music. "The fire thing about music is you can express the wildest and furthest parts of the emotions you're experiencing, even just the things the little back of your head voice is screaming.. or even the devil on your shoulder," she wrote.

When fans began to inquire about her seeking help for how she's feeling, she confirmed that she was actually fine, saying, "I’m an artist. I dive inward."

