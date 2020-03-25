Kehlani's Self-Isolation Has Produced The Steamiest Music Video Of The Year

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Kehlani's at home like the rest of us, presumably watching Instagram Live shows and brainstorming what to do next. She's turned that free time into a steamy new video for "Toxic (Quarantine Style)" that'll trigger your smoke detector if you don't turn it off before watching this.

Go ahead and do so now.

Using what appears to be a computer camera, Kehlani records herself dancing for her video that exudes sexual energy. Whether its lingerie, fishnet apparel, or silky robes, Kehlani swirls and twerks in low lights, mesmerizing you with her movements. Several times while watching this, I had to remember to breathe and blink. The video ends with her looking at the camera with a teasing look in her eye. It appears that her social isolation is going just fine.

Kehlani dropped "Toxic" earlier this month. In February, she released "Valentine's Day (Shameful)" and the double video for "All Me/Change Your Life." These all follow "You Know Wassup" that dropped in November.

Something has to be up. Could it be a new project that's on the horizon?

It's been three years since Kehlani dropped her debut studio album SweetSexySavage in 2017. Last February, she released While We Wait that practically hints at the fact that it's been awhile since we got an LP in the project's very name. SweetSexySavage peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, showing that fans are ready for another album.

With so many recently released singles, there very well could be something else on the way. Or, alternatively, Kehlani just has a lot of emotions on her plate that she's working through with her music. The highs and lows of her previous relationship with YG are believed to have inspired "Valentine's Day (Shameful)" and "You Know Wassup."

This video for "Toxic" could be a way of sticking her tongue out at her old partner and showing him what he's missing out on.

Let me take my tinfoil hat off.

Watch Kehlani's extraordinarily provocative "Toxic (Quarantine Style)" video up above.