Kehlani Hums Elegantly On 'Butterfly,' A Heavenly Taste Of Her New Project

(Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Kehlani isn't letting being pregnant stop her endeavors in the booth. The singer is planning on releasing a new body of work, While We Wait, on February 22. Ahead of the project's release, she's shared a heavenly number called "Butterfly." Check it out below.

"Butterfly" is a whispering success, featuring Kehlani's teensy vocals and breathless runs. Her specialty is her ability to pack meaning and emotion into fewer words than her peers, often saying no more than 16 words in an entire verse, yet resonating equally, if not more, than similar artists. The song goes in depth about a partner's unwillingness to give their all to the relationship. Kehlani's pleading is soothing and makes for a captivating, peaceful listen.

While We Wait, according to a tweet from Kehlani, was recorded in only a month. It will also feature "Night's Like This," her January collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Musiq Soulchild, Dom Kennedy, and 6LACK round out the project's list of features. Her last project, SweetSexySavage, came out in 2017.