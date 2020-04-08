J Balvin's Bedroom Turns Into A Zoo In His Surreal, Animal-Filled 'Gris' Video

YouTube

Hot off the release of his fourth album, Colores, J Balvin has dropped another eye-catching video. This time, it's the moody "Gris" that's gotten the visual treatment from Balvin and his go-to director, Colin Tilley. As the track's title suggests, this one is 50-plus shades of gray — but not in the sexual way.

Balvin spirals from heartbreak in the surreal, cinematic clip, during which he isolates himself in his room (timely!) while reminiscing about better days with his ex. But he's not alone — different critters keep filling his bedroom, from slithering snakes to crawling scorpions, and even a giant elephant. Meanwhile, his surroundings constantly change; one minute, he's rapping in front of a burning house, and the next, he's singing underwater and struggling to stay afloat. At one point, he dangles from a streetlamp while a humpback whale swims down a city block. It all culminates in an earthquake that literally tears his world apart. See it all go down in the video below.

"Gris" is the fifth Colores track to receive a Tilley-directed video, following "Amarillo," "Blanco," "Morado," and "Rojo." The Colombian superstar recently said that he plans to drop videos from each of the colorful concept album's 10 tracks, which means there are five more to go. Expect more eye-popping vids ahead!