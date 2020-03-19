Everyone's Dancing In J Balvin's 'Amarillo' Video, Even A Giant Rubber Duck

YouTube

Along with unleashing his fourth studio album, Colores, a few hours ahead of schedule, J Balvin has shared another vibrant video from the color-coded collection.

"Amarillo" (which means "Yellow" in Spanish) is, indeed, entirely yellow- and orange-hued. In the characteristically whimsical clip, Balvin dances in a field with a giraffe who mimics his movements, then literally holds court on a basketball court, where the balls take on a life of their own and morph into life-size dancing figurines. There's even a giant rubber duck (yellow, of course) that bops along to the horn-fueled beat. Basically, everyone's dancing here, and the color scheme only bolsters the sunniness of it all.

"Amarillo" is the latest Colores track to receive an eye-popping visual, following the "Morado," "Blanco," and "Rojo." As you might've guessed, each of the 10 songs on the album is named after a different color (with the exception of "Arcoiris," or "Rainbow"), showcasing the Colombian superstar's colorful spirit.

In a recent Billboard interview, Balvin revealed that each new track will gets its own music video directed by Colin Tilley, so expect more new visuals to drop in the near future. In the meantime, stream Colores in full below, and feast your eyes on "Amarillo" above and on mtvU, MTV Live, and MTV International.