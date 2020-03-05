Katy Perry Appears To Announce Her Pregnancy In Romantic 'Never Worn White' Video

YouTube

Katy Perry is back and she's ready to say "I do."

As promised, KP's new single "Never Worn White" arrived at the stroke of midnight on Thursday (March 5). It's a moving piano ballad that begins with the melody from "Wedding March" and it only gets more romantic from there. The first verse touches on Perry's willingness to finally let her guard down for the one she loves (hi, Orlando Bloom!), while she sings directly to her fiancé on the moving chorus: "I've never worn white / But I wanna get it right ... 'Cause I really wanna say, I do," she sings.

Verse No. 2, meanwhile, imagines her and her hubby-to-be having sprouted their own family tree. To that end, the song's accompanying video further stokes the pregnancy rumors that have been flying since early Wednesday, when Perry unveiled a short teaser that featured her cradling what appeared to be a baby bump. The full video does, indeed, end with a side view of the pop star caressing and looking down at her belly, and she slyly wrote on Instagram after the vid's release, "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer." You do the math.

The rest of the video features Perry looking ethereal in a white gown and a head-to-toe floral ensemble. If this really is the first peek of "Baby Bloom," it would certainly be a fitting aesthetic. Check it out below.

"Never Worn White" marks Perry's first single of 2020 and follows a string of songs she dropped last year: "Never Really Over," "Small Talk," "Harleys in Hawaii," and the Zedd collaboration "365." She hasn't released an album since 2017's divisive Witness, but she certainly seems primed for a new chapter. This year looks like it's going to be a big one for Perry and her KatyCats, in more ways than one!