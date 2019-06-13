Katy Perry's 'Never Really Over' Video: Director Philippa Price On Turning Heartbreak Into Therapy

YouTube

Katy Perry's viability as a song-of-the-summer stalwart? You bet it's "Never Really Over."

The pop veteran returned two weeks ago with a propulsive single that tells a sticky love story in the simplest terms: "Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over." As Zedd's production tick-tocks along, she belts an explosion of a chorus, then tries to sort out her feelings with a tongue-twisting confession that proves healing is easier said than done. That's illustrated in the therapy-themed music video, in which Perry attempts a clean slate at a utopian retreat where hearts are gardened like flowers and meadows double as dance floors.

"I wanted to take it in a very different direction than everyone else would be expecting of her," director Philippa Price told MTV News. "I thought, how can I show what you go through in heartbreak in a very visual way?"

Price has helmed videos for artists like St. Vincent and BANKS, and is also a key creative collaborator for Rihanna's SAVAGExFENTY lingerie line. She says she "always wanted to work with Katy," and "Never Really Over" presented an opportunity for the director to bring her signature surrealist style to her most mainstream project yet.

"Even though it's a super pop song, it's about something that I think everyone can relate to: that feeling post-breakup when you think you're over someone and then you see them or you hear their name and you crumble again," Price said of the video's concept. "I wanted to create this world that is its own world, but [also] a fantasy everyone could see themselves going to."

They shot the video in just two days at the sprawling King Gillette Ranch in Malibu, California, which was the retirement home of the razor kingpin himself. There was, Price says, a cult that lived there in the '70s, which made it an apt backdrop for "Never Really Over" — in it, Perry explores new-age treatments to cure her broken heart that aren't entirely un-cult-like. Below, Price breaks down some of the video's key elements and most memorable scenes, including that cryptic final shot.