Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Officially Engaged, And You Should See The Ring

They could be legendary lovers: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially engaged.

Both the singer and actor took to Instagram on Friday for heartfelt posts featuring a photo of a teary Perry and joyful Bloom, with a sea of red heart-shaped balloons in the background.

Though the pair only got around to sharing the exciting news on Friday morning, Bloom popped the question on Thursday – Perry's mother Mary Hudson excitedly shared "Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!" on her own Facebook.

The posts have since been made private.

Perry’s caption read simply “full bloom,” while Bloom’s spoke volumes with “Lifetimes.” Perry referenced her stunning flower-shaped engagement ring with the remark, a unique setup that appears to feature a ruby set within the middle of several surrounding diamonds. The massive rock is certainly reminiscent of Perry’s unique style. But there's also obviously a double meaning here, given her husband-to-be's last name. Leave it to the “Teenage Dream” singer to serve puns while confirming her engagement.

Bloom took to the platform to share a heartwarming quote, apparently teasing what was to come for the couple.

“A shallow person will have only shallow relationships," he shared. "Real love is not one person clinging to another , it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality. Antoine de Saint- Exupery, author of The Little Prince wrote in a work called Wind, Sand and Stars, ‘Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction.”

The emotionally charged Insta posts definitely let us know exactly how excited both parties are about the development. The pair have been dating off and on since 2016, when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party in January. Only a month after that, People confirmed the two were officially dating. After a brief split in February 2017, the couple resumed their romance around a year after that.

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, Perry noted that she and Bloom are currently living together, describing herself and Bloom as "hoarders by nature." Perry apparently likes to declutter, though, admitting that "her boyfriend" didn't know she threw away his toiletry bag while he had been gone. Hopefully this little quirk won't be something the newly-engaged pair don't find themselves squabbling about in the future!

This is the second time both Perry and Bloom will walk down the aisle, as Perry split from ex-husband Russell Brand in 2012, and Bloom from supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr in 2013. Hopefully the second time's the charm for the happy couple. Congratulations, Katy and Orlando!