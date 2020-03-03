Oklahoma Voters Elected Their Democratic Primary Pick: Joe Biden

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On March 3, Oklahoma voters headed to the polls for the democratic primary and chose their candidate: With 87 percent of precincts reporting, former Vice President Joe Biden received 38.2 percent of the vote. Following him is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 24.9 percent of the vote, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 14.3 percent of the vote, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 13.1 of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The state's U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives primaries won't go to the polls until June 30.

Oklahoma has 37 pledged delegates, but their appointment has not yet been established. The Washington Post's exit polls did not gather enough information about voters aged 18-29 to establish young voters' alignment in the state, but 47 percent of voters aged 30-44 indicated support for Sanders; a plurality of voters aged 45 and older pledged their support to Biden. Fifty percent of poll respondents in the state said they decided their vote in recent days.

The state wasn't the only location to hold a presidential primary on Tuesday — a total of 14 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia also cast their votes, as did the territory American Samoa.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.