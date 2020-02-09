Kevin Winter/Getty Images

'We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well'

Taika Waititi Dedicates His Oscar To 'All The Indigenous Kids ... Who Want To Do Art'

The man can write and direct (and act). The man can pose. And the man can give a speech!

After spending the red carpet acting like a statue and putting up his dukes, Taika Waititi has emerged victorious: He just picked up his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his twee Nazi youth examination, Jojo Rabbit.

Before he did anything, though, he made sure to hug both presenters — Natalie Portman and a slicked-back, vampiric hypebeast-looking Timothée Chalamet.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

In a short speech that found him surprised but also incredibly excited, Waititi made sure to firstly celebrate his mother — fitting for a film that finds its central character exploring the relationship with his own. "Thank you for being my mother, and for, I mean, many other reasons, but giving me the book that I adapted. This film wouldn't exist without you." (Jojo Rabbit was based on Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.)

In the category, Waititi beat out fellow nominees Steven Zaillian for his epic The Irishman adaptation, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver's take on Joker, Greta Gerwig's wonderfully time-cutting update of Little Women, and Anthony McCarten's best Vatican buddy movie ever made, The Two Popes.

After a quick false ending — "There are many people I want to thank, but I won't because I can't remember them. Um... that's it!" — Waititi made sure to extend a very special dedication with his remaining time: "I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well."

Follow along with our Oscars coverage all night, and find the winners list right here.