Timothée Chalamet Was A Slick-Haired, Photobombing Stud At The 2020 Oscars

Getty Images

Once again, Timothée Chalamet has proven himself an Oscars red carpet prince. Instead of a more traditional tuxedo — like the angelic, all-white one he wore two years ago — Timmy showed up to the 2020 bash in a street-style look that toed the line between dressy and janitorial (in the best way possible).

The Little Women actor kept it cool on Sunday night (February 9) in a navy zip-up blazer, a crisp white shirt, and matching pants. But the beauty was in the details — he dressed up his otherwise subdued look with a vintage Cartier ruby and diamond brooch, black leather boots, and a slicked-back hairstyle. Sure, seeing him without his signature curls is jarring at first, but you'll get over it once you lock eyes on this 'do:

Getty Images

Never a bore, Chalamet also gave us the best red carpet photobomb of the evening when he goofily posed near Margot Robbie. As soon as the Bombshell nominee realized it was him, she had the cutest and most relatable reaction, laughing and grabbing his cheeks.

See more cute snaps of Chalamet and Robbie's adorable red carpet interaction below — because you deserve it.

Getty Images