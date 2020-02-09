2020 Oscars Winners: See The Full List

It's all been leading to this: The 2020 Oscars are finally upon us, which means after tonight (February 9) we'll have crowned a new Big Picture winner and — barring any major surprises — Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and Joaquin Phoenix will walk away with their first Academy Awards. For Best Picture, it's a tight race between Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho's Parasite and Sam Mendes's World War I epic 1917 — and, to be honest, even we're not confident enough to place bets on this one.
Follow along with MTV News as the night's big winners are announced. We'll be updating the list throughout the show.
BEST PICTURE
1917
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER:Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
1917
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
WINNER: Toy Story 4
Klaus
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
1917
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
BEST SOUND EDITING
1917
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Joker
Ad Astra
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Honeyland
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Dcera (Daughter)
WINNER: Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
Walk Run Cha-Cha
In the Absence
St. Louis Superman
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
A Sister
Brotherhood
Saria
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window