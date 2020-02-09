And the Academy Award goes to...

2020 Oscars Winners: See The Full List

It's all been leading to this: The 2020 Oscars are finally upon us, which means after tonight (February 9) we'll have crowned a new Big Picture winner and — barring any major surprises — Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and Joaquin Phoenix will walk away with their first Academy Awards. For Best Picture, it's a tight race between Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho's Parasite and Sam Mendes's World War I epic 1917 — and, to be honest, even we're not confident enough to place bets on this one.

Follow along with MTV News as the night's big winners are announced. We'll be updating the list throughout the show.

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER:Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

1917

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

WINNER: Toy Story 4

Klaus

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

BEST SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Joker

Ad Astra

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Honeyland

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Dcera (Daughter)

WINNER: Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

Walk Run Cha-Cha

In the Absence

St. Louis Superman

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

A Sister

Brotherhood

Saria

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window