Please Appreciate Taika Waititi's Statuesque Oscars Red Carpet Poses

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Taika Waititi knows how to strike a pose. The Jojo Rabbit writer-director-star rolled up to the 2020 Oscars red carpet in about as classic a tux 'fit as you can go — but it's what he does in that tux that stops the show.

Much like his film's tiny, wonderful preteen stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates, Waititi knows what to do with his hands on the carpet. He's proved it tonight. Ahead of the awards kickoff Sunday night (February 9) — where his film is up for six awards, including Best Picture, and where the man himself is up for Best Adapted Screenplay — here are all the killer poses Waititi hit that you'll want to pocket for your own big red-carpet debut (or, you know, your next party entrance).